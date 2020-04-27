Barber permanently closing shop because of COVID-19 shutdown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Orders to close all barbershops and salons has led to one owner closing her doors, permanently.

“It wasn’t feasible for me to try and keep this place. I probably would have been evicted by July,” says Salazar, the owner of Claude’s Shop.

After a month of being closed Salazar turned in the keys to her shop.

“It just went from bringing in money to nothing,” says Salazar.

She says because there was no income, the bills were starting to add up.

“They were good about my water, electric, all that was pushed to

June but, come June they want this payment,” says Salazar.

With no answer to when barbershops will reopen, Salazar says she doesn’t not when she will get her next check.

“On top of my rent, the bills and my home bills. I got kids at home. We got to supply groceries at home,” says Salazar.

Though the uncertainty she says one thing has remained the same.

“All of my clients have been overwhelmingly supportive. More than a few have offered to help but I’ve just never been on to accept handouts,” says Salazar.

Even though she won’t reopen in the same location, she’s not calling it quits.

“Hopefully we’ll open something in the future. About another year of savings to get going to get something back open again. I just definitely mean time, going to find something small to work at to continue to service my clients,” says Salazar.