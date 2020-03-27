Barbershops looking to close up shop amid Coronavirus outbreak

ABILENE, TX (KRBC/KTAB) – Covid 19 or Coronavirus at first seemed harmless, so far away, that there was nothing to be concerned about said Claudia Salazar owner of Claude’s Barbershop said.

“I really didn’t think it was worse than the flu to be honest with you. I thought it was just a ‘run its course’ type of thing,” she said.

But as cases erupted in throughout the nation and with Abilene now confirming its first case, she says it’s her older customers she’s seeing take precautions.

“My older gentlemen, my guys over 70, those have cancelled for this week,” she said.

Lucy Rico owner of Industrious Barbershop and Salon said she hasn’t seen many cancellations yet.

“I think a lot of people are trying to get their personal needs taken care of in anticipation of maybe the shut down,” she said.

But with everything flying off the shelves, even small businesses are finding it hard to, well, find anything to stay on top of sanitation efforts.

“I’ve gone everywhere and I’ve gone first thing in the morning and i get up and try to hit as many stores as possible. I mean the toilet papers back, but were stocked up on toilet paper, we’re okay,” Salazar said.

Leaving Salazar no other choice but to close up shop.

“So, to take precautions we’re going to be closing Saturday. Saturday will be our last day temporarily. Just to kind of ease everyone’s mind because I know a lot of people are going to be panicking now that’s its officially here,” she said.

Both shops say they don’t look forward to having to shut down, but understand desperate times call for desperate measures.