ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thursday was something like a game of Where’s Waldo… If Waldo was the only person not in pink. Instead, Abilene moviegoers and businesses wanted to celebrate the release of the Barbie movie in fashion!

One moviegoer went to the Cinemark Theatre in East Abilene Thursday for the movie’s first showing, sporting a classic Barbie look that she curated all herself. For others, just a pop of pink was all that was needed to get into the spirit of things.

“To me, it’s just, like, being a little kid, and all the glamorous and, like, pretty in pink. Kind of like a girl power thing,” Ciara, a moviegoer, explained.

The impact of the iconic Barbie doll went even beyond the big screen. Courtney Hill from 1878 Boutique, gathered her neighboring small businesses at Windsor Hotel in Downtown Abilene Thursday evening – alongside several other small businesses – for a Barbie-themed pop-up party with a goal.

“We’ve all just come together to help each other and lift each other up,” Hill said. She told KTAB/KRBC this pop of pink was just what Abilene needed amid some darkness in the world.

Hill also asked that attendees bring a Barbie or Ken doll to donate. Those dolls were promised to go to Noah Project, a care center for families in need.

“They don’t know we’re doing it. So, it’s gonna be a surprise. We’re just gonna deliver a box of Barbies to ’em,” exclaimed Hill. “We want the little girls- and boys! That’s why we’re asking for Ken dolls. You know you have to have Ken and Barbie, it’s a thing!”

Five different boutiques plus some extra services, like a Barbie box, banded together to celebrate the spirit of the world’s favorite career woman at the Windsor. Participating businesses included:

In a pleasant sea of pinks, these different businesses had offerings of all sorts of trinkets, treats, clothing, and accessories.

Thursday’s Barbie party at the Windsor was special to so many like Alex Terbush with Isabella James Bridal who added, “I used to watch all the Barbie movies growing up, and they were my favorites, so they were constantly on rerun in our house.”