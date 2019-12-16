Barks and Bikes fundraiser gifts service dog to young Abilene boy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Taylor Jones Humane Society and Brothers and Sisters of Fortune Motorcycle Club made an Abilene family’s dreams come true.

The Barks and Bikes fundraiser took place Saturday afternoon at Kent’s Harley Davidson to raise money for a service dog for a young boy named Kayden who has autism.

Taylor Jones presented a $2,000 check to Kayden and his mom Laura, which is just how much they need to buy the service animal.

“I’m very overwhelmed, very excited, just very gracious that the humane society did this for us. I mean, words can’t really express how I really feel right now,” says Laura Villarreal, Kayden’s mom.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will go toward training Kayden’s future service dog.