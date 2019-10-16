Barksdale Trophy makes its way to Workforce Solutions of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Another Abilene organization is being recognized for supporting the military.

Workforce Solutions of Abilene was presented with the Barksdale Trophy Wednesday.

The trophy is traveling across the Key City to organizations that have shown support for Dyess Air Force Base.

“Abilene is frequently rewarded for its support of Dyess Air Force Base. Over the years we’ve received a number of great awards. It just shows we really do have that care, I like to say we have that love for Dyess Air Force Base,” says Doug Williamson, Military Affairs Committee.

Abilene is the first town to receive the Barksdale Trophy.