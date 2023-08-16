PROCTOR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A barn just north of Proctor became fully engulfed in flames on Wednesday, August 16.

Around noon, the Comanche Volunteer Fire Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department, and Proctor Volunteer Fire Department responded to the barn located on Highway 377.

Courtesy of Suzan King

Comanche VFD shared that the fire was contained to the burn, but the hay inside was considered a total loss. According to the owner of the barn, around 4,000 alfalfa bales were lost, but no one was injured.