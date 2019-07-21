Barrio Del Sancudo celebrates 15th neighborhood reunion

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Residents both past and present of the Sancudo neighborhood in North Abilene gathered for its 15th annual reunion.

Tejano music filled the air as lawn chairs dotted the lawn of Reyes Flores Park Saturday afternoon as reunion-goers mingled with one another over cool drinks and good food.

Estella Garcia took over the role of reunion organizer after the passing of inaugural reunion organizer Willie Carillo, Jr. who died in May.

“In honor of him and in memory of him I started to do the Sancudo reunion,” said Garcia.

Although the attendance has dwindled over the years, Garcia and other visitors say the core group in attendance are close knit and look forward to the event every year.

“I’ve moved to California, Arizone but I always come back to my stomping grounds,” said Thomas Calderon, a longtime barrio resident.

Some come from as far as the East Coast to attend the reunion, Sam Barrera flew in from Delaware to attend the day’s festivities.

“I might not see these guys again. I want that opportunity,” said Barrera.

Garcia says she and other neighborhood residents plan to continue the reunion tradition next year.