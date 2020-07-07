Bassetti Elementary PTA preparing ‘hygiene’ bags for incoming 5th graders

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – For fifth graders at Bassetti Elementary, the “maturity talk” comes in the fall.

And it’s a key time in their lives, as they watch themselves grow and evolve, President of the Bassetti Elementary Parent Teacher Association Uluwehi Laurita Urata says.

“These fifth graders are transitioning from elementary school to middle school, and during this time their bodies are changing,” she said.

Urata said to help them through the process, they provide personal care bags containing deodorant, sanitizer, toothpaste, and other essentials.

“Might be a little scary, or they’re unsure. These make it a little more discreet and easier for them to use,” she said.

With 71% of the student population economically disadvantaged, she said these items are desperately needed.

“For us it’s as simple as a little bag of personal care items, for them it could actually mean a whole lot more,” she said.

If you’d like to help purchase any of the personal care items for the fifth graders, Urata made an Amazon wish list for the fundraiser.