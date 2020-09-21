Bassetti Elementary School quarantining entire classroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An entire classroom has been quarantined at Bassetti Elementary School after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter sent to the parents, two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and another went home with COVID-like symptoms.

Each of those cases affected one classroom on campus in particular. The classroom at Bassetti isn’t attached to a specific grade level. 8 students will be learning remotely for the next two weeks.

Following the Taylor County Health Department and the AISD medical director’s advice, the classroom will be quarantined beginning Tuesday, September 22; Students are scheduled to return to the campus Monday, Oct. 5.

Principal Cecelia Zertuche clarified that they are not quarantining the entire Bassetti campus.

“We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus in two weeks,” said Principal Zertuche.

