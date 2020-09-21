Bassetti Elementary School quarantining entire classroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An entire classroom has been quarantined at Bassetti Elementary School after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a letter sent to the parents, two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and another went home with COVID-like symptoms.
Each of those cases affected one classroom on campus in particular. The classroom at Bassetti isn’t attached to a specific grade level. 8 students will be learning remotely for the next two weeks.
Following the Taylor County Health Department and the AISD medical director’s advice, the classroom will be quarantined beginning Tuesday, September 22; Students are scheduled to return to the campus Monday, Oct. 5.
Principal Cecelia Zertuche clarified that they are not quarantining the entire Bassetti campus.
“We know that this unfortunate situation may create difficulties for the families of the students affected by the closure, and we stand ready to help them through this quarantine period. We look forward to their return to the campus in two weeks,” said Principal Zertuche.
A letter from the Bassetti Elementary School Principal Cecelia Zertuche, was sent and it reads as follow.
Good afternoon parents, this is principal Cecelia Zertuche with an important message concerning Bassetti Elementary School. Earlier today we learned that two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 and another went home with COVID-like symptoms. Each of those cases affected one classroom on our campus in particular, which prompted discussions with the Taylor County Health Department and AISD medical advisors. It is out of an abundance of caution – and with the recommendation of the health department and our medical officials – that we are informing you that we are quarantining that class beginning Tuesday, September 22nd, with their return to campus scheduled for Monday, October 5th. Each of those students will be learning remotely. I want to make clear that we are not closing the entire Bassetti campus and we are confident that our protocols such as wearing masks, social distancing and daily cleaning and sanitization of the campus will be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and keeping the students and staff on campus safe. If you have questions or concerns, please call the Bassetti campus Tuesday at 690-3720. The safety and well-being of our students and staff are of paramount importance in the AISD and we look forward to continuing to serve the Bassetti community in the days ahead. Thank you.
