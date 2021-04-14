Baylor refuses title Jeep after dealer’s insensitive remark

Baylor guard Jared Butler holds the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament trophy as he is escorted down Austin Avenue with teammates Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (Jerry Larson/Waco Tribune Herald via AP)

WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor and basketball coach Scott Drew have refused to accept a vehicle wrapped with the school’s national championship logo.

The general manager of the dealership donating the vehicle made an insensitive comment when discussing it during a live TV interview.

Dealership GM Ted Teague said the Jeep could be used by Drew “to recruit, pull some people out of the hood.”

Teague issued an apology Wednesday.

Drew and Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement that the remark didn’t align with the school’s institutional values or the culture of its athletic programs.