BBB warns Big Country of being more susceptible to online scams during COVID-19 pandemic

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During these tough times it can be difficult to know if the things you see online are real, or if it’s a scam. The Better Business Bureau of Abilene is bringing awareness to both businesses and individuals, to protect them from being scammed in online transactions.

“Yes, seniors are susceptible, but even a more susceptible group, is the millennial group,” said President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Abilene John Riggins.

While the threat of COVID-19 has people all around the world living on edge, some scammers are posing, as businesses online that make important medical equipment, like masks and gloves.

“One based out of Los Angeles, one based in Austin who were just taking advanced fees from people. So we did a press release relevant to, know who you’re doing business with,” said Riggins.

In a world where the unemployment rate is rising through the roof, scammers are also creating fake job applications to take money and important information from those who fall for it.

“Being asked as they apply for work to pay an advanced fee, and give personal information to companies unknown to them, and then they’re turned around being scammed in the process,” said Riggins.

With over 12,000 local businesses in their database, the Better Business Bureau continues to provide information about online threats to those how need it.