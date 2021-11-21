BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week: Coleman’s Jackson & Roberson complete the Hail Mary!

The Dr Pepper Play of the Week came from the Area Championship game in Colorado City between Coleman and Post. With 4-seconds left in the first half, Coleman quarterback Jadin Jackson threw it deep down field into the end zone for his receiver Devinar Roberson, who sliced through two defenders to make the catch completing the Hail Mary!

Coleman went on to win 43-0, and they have a date next week with the Hawley Bearcats in the Class 2A Division II. Regional Semifinal. That game is scheduled for 6:00pm on Friday at Sandifer Stadium in Wylie.

