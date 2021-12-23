With high school football season coming to a close, it’s time to award our BCH Sports Player of the Year.

Here is your 2021 BCH Sports Player of the Year nominees:

First off we start in Tuscola with the Jim Ned Indians, he has been a name we’ve said all season long, Xavier Wishert, a senior running back at Jim Ned. He had over 2,500 on the season averaging 10.5 yards a carry.

He also had twelve 100-yard games and 32 touchdowns on the season.

Next we go over to Albany with the Lions football team. A senior running back at Albany, Jaheim Newton, known for getting his feet loose of defenders hands and getting in the end zone.

Newton had three straight 1,000 yard seasons and had 21 touchdowns on the season with over 1600 yards.

Then back in town here at Abilene High School, the third running back nominee, Da’king Thomas a senior at Abilene High. Thomas averaged 148 yards a game and eight yards a carry.

In nine games he had over 1,300 rushing yards.

He also ended his senior season with 20 touchdowns.

And finally over at Sweetwater with the Mustangs, the Mustangs quarterback Senior Leo Holsey is our final nominee in the BCH Sports Player of the Year. Holsey threw for 3,177 yards for 32 touchdowns and ran for 808 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The winner of the BCH Sports Player of the Year will be announced tomorrow.