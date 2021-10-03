BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 6

Coming in at #5 in 6-man football, the Hermleigh Cardinals hosted the Bronte Longhorns and Jonathan “Bubba” Digby jukes two defenders and gets an easy run into the end zone. The Cardinals defeat the Longhorns 51-0.

At #4, the Abilene High Eagles hosted the Midland Legacy Rebels and Abel Ramirez shakes pass rush and hits Anthony Ramirez in the end zone. The Eagles fall to the Rebels 42-33.

At #3, the Albany Lions at home against the Olney Cubs with efforts from Cole Chapman who throws a dime to Adam Hill for a touchdown. The Lions beat the Cubs 55-6 and remain undefeated on the season staying at 5-0.

And at #2, back to 6-man football, the Baird Bears traveled to Lueders-Avoca. A Raiders QB looks deeps and Charles Smith dives for the interception. The Baird Bears cruise to the win 52-6 and stay undefeated 4-0.

Coming in at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week is the Santa Anna Mountaineers taking on the Panther Creek Catamounts. Santa Anna kicks off and out of nowhere Kellen Evans swoops in and recovers the kickoff. Santa Anna ran away with the win 75-6.