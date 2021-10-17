BCH Sports Top 5 Plays of the Week: Week 8

#5 Clyde vs. San Angelo TLCA: Clyde ran a reverse and the ball found its way to Pedro Altamirano who split the defenders for a touchdown. The Bulldogs captured the first win of their season 61-22.

#4 Snyder vs. Monahans: Snyder running back Jorge Martinez received the handoff, broke through the line, and and hit the jets to accelerate away from the defense for the score. Snyder held on for the win 28-21.

#3 Cisco vs. De Leon: Cisco called a designed run for quarterback Hunter Long, and he after getting to the outside he absorbed a big hit, but kept on going all the way until he reached the end zone. The Loboes earn the shutout win, 69-0.

#2 Early vs. Breckenridge: After scoring a touchdown, the Longhorns had a bad snap on an extra point attempt. Franky Villarreal picked the ball up off the turf, rolled out and passed it to Caleb McCollough in the end zone for a two point conversion. The Buckaroos came out on top 37-20.

Coming it at #1 for your Dr Pepper Play of the Week, in a showdown with the Frenship Tigers, Abilene High running back Da’King Thomas defied the laws of physics. In the second quarter the Eagles were on the goal line, when Thomas received the handoff. After realizing the defense had clogged all the holes the Abilene High offensive line was trying to create, Thomas stopped in his tracks, bounced back, got to the outside, and then ran in for the touchdown. Thomas’s mind blowing level of athleticism helped the Eagles get the win 48-28. The Eagles are now 2-1 in district play.