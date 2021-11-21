BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Area Championship Playoffs

5. Hawley vs. Sundown: There was a free play for the Bearcats, and quarterback Rodey Hooper found his receiver Aeneas Segura behind the defense for the touchdown. Hawley came out on top 40-22.

4. Sweetwater vs. Aubrey: Mustangs quarterback Leo Holsey tossed it over to his receiver Harrison Foster, and Foster broke a tackle to escape down the middle of the field for the touchdown. Sweetwater’s season came to an end with a 42-7 loss.

3. Cisco vs. Panhandle: Loboes quarterback Hunter Long broke outside and went up the sideline for a 64-yard rushing touchdown. Cisco ran their way to another win, 69-21.

2. Roscoe vs. Santo: Plowboys running back Seth Wilcox received the handoff, ran towards the right sideline, but did not see an opening, so he stopped on a dime and ran to the left side of the field. He got around the entire defense for the score. After an extremely impressive year, Roscoe’s season came to a close, 33-12.

The Dr Pepper Play of the Week came from the Area Championship game in Colorado City between Coleman and Post. With 4-seconds left in the first half, Coleman quarterback Jadin Jackson threw it deep down field into the end zone for his receiver Devinar Roberson, who sliced through two defenders to make the catch completing the Hail Mary!

Coleman went on to win 43-0, and they have a date next week with the Hawley Bearcats in the Class 2A Division II. Regional Semifinal. That game is scheduled for 6:00pm on Friday at Sandifer Stadium in Wylie.