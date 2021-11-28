BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 15

News
Posted: / Updated:

#5, Coleman vs. Hawley, Cort Mcfadden received the handoff and he broke through the line for a massive gain. That run would set up the Bluecats lone touchdown in the game.

#4, May vs. Water Valley, Kaden Halk found a hole and went 40-yards to the house. The Tigers ran away with it 70-49.

#3, Hawley vs. Coleman, Rodey Hooper rolled to his left and threw it to Diontay Ramon by the sideline, who went up and mossed the defender. Hawley got the win 21-7.

#2, Cisco vs. New Deal, Trent Huston stopped on a dime to shake the defender, and then ran 30-yards for the touchdown. The Loboes came out on top 34-14.

#1, Hawley vs. Coleman, in the second quarter Hawley running back Austin Cumpton shocked everyone in attendance at Sandifer Stadium by hurdling a defender in the red zone. The combination of their physical play on offense, and their unyielding play defense helped the Hawley Bearcats earn a spot in the Class 2A Div. I. Regional Finals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

BCH Sports

Trending stories