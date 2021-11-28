BCH Sports Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 15

#5, Coleman vs. Hawley, Cort Mcfadden received the handoff and he broke through the line for a massive gain. That run would set up the Bluecats lone touchdown in the game.
#4, May vs. Water Valley, Kaden Halk found a hole and went 40-yards to the house. The Tigers ran away with it 70-49.
#3, Hawley vs. Coleman, Rodey Hooper rolled to his left and threw it to Diontay Ramon by the sideline, who went up and mossed the defender. Hawley got the win 21-7.
#2, Cisco vs. New Deal, Trent Huston stopped on a dime to shake the defender, and then ran 30-yards for the touchdown. The Loboes came out on top 34-14.
#1, Hawley vs. Coleman, in the second quarter Hawley running back Austin Cumpton shocked everyone in attendance at Sandifer Stadium by hurdling a defender in the red zone. The combination of their physical play on offense, and their unyielding play defense helped the Hawley Bearcats earn a spot in the Class 2A Div. I. Regional Finals.