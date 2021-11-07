BCH Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 11

5. Breckenridge vs. San Angelo TLCA: Breckenridge running back Jerry Lawson used his strength to power through multiple tackles and cruise in for the touchdown. The Buckaroos ran away with the win 61-0.

4. Hawley vs. Forsan: In a battle of unbeaten teams with a district title on the line, Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper threw a beautiful ball to running back Austin Cumpton right next to the pylon for the score. The Bearcats won district for the fourth consecutive year, and for the fifth time in the last seven years, 24 to 21.

3. Roscoe vs. Hamlin: Roscoe running back Seth Wilcox shook defenders out of their cleats and ran up the sideline for the score. The playoff bound Plowboys won 61-0.

2. Cooper vs. Crowley: Cooper defensive back Jett Villarreal stripped the ball away from one of the Crowley receivers, and ran all the way down the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown return. The Cougars won 28-13. Cooper will be playing Colleyville Heritage in the playoffs this Friday.

The Week 11 BCH Sports Dr Pepper Play of the Week came from Shotwell Stadium during the showdown between the Abilene High Eagles and the San Angelo Central Bobcats. Abilene High’s Da’King Thomas received the handoff, broke to the outside, and while he was running up the right sideline he hit the brakes to shake the defenders, and then sped past the everyone to score a 75-yard touchdown. The Eagles went on to win 49-14, and Abilene High finished the regular season 5-1 in District Play, and 7-3 overall. Thomas and the Eagles have a date with the El Paso Eastwood Troopers this Friday in the first round of the playoffs.