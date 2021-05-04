BCPA brings Alice in Wonderland, Jr. to Paramount Theatre in Abilene

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr. was selected as 2020’s production for the Big Country Performing Arts Center (BCPA) children’s program, but just 10 days before their debut performance, the pandemic called an early curtain.

“When we had kids audition at the beginning of January we had no idea that more than a year later we would still be working on this show,” says director Melanie Unger.

After months of pushing their opening date back again and again, they had to close the production indefinitely.

“It did hurt a lot. I think there was a whole day where I just cried,” said Hope Fambrough, who plays 1/3 of the Cheshire Cat.

“It almost feels like post-show depression, where you’re very sad, but you didn’t even get to finish the show,” said Rylee Davidson, who plays the lead role of Alice.

When initially charted out, the play was going to be performed at the Witherspoon Studio, but a last-shot effort by Unger would result in a major venue change.

“It was only six weeks ago when I called George (Levesque) and I asked him if this weekend was going to be open. He said, ‘Melanie you’re not going to believe this, for the next 16 weeks I have one weekend open and its the one you’re asking about,'” said Unger.

Opening night will be 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 at the Paramount Theatre and will run though Saturday, May 8.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Paramount’s Website.