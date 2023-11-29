ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Some of the best memories for all are made around the holiday season, typically spent exchanging gifts and spending time with loved ones. But for many of our senior citizens, only fading memories remain as visits from family dwindle. It’s a wrong an Abilene home healthcare service has been working to right for nearly a decade now.

“The reason why we do what we do is because we’ve seen it first hand where people have been forgotten,” said Julie Blair, marketing director with Home Instead Senior Care.

Through Home Instead Senior Care’s Be a Santa to a Senior program, organizers gather names and holiday wish lists from seniors and Veterans living on their own, and write those lists on paper bulbs attached to trees at varying locations around Abilene for folks to pick up and fulfill. The Home Instead team then hand wraps and delivers the gifts to bring a little joy into the seniors’ holiday season.

“They may not have had a Christmas in years. The fact that somebody has made this effort to make them feel special…They’re overwhelmed with joy, and just not believing that we thought about them,” Blair encouraged.

For the 2023 holiday season, Home Instead’s senior trees are scattered across nine different locations around town:

Abilene Indoor Gun Range – 1309 Ben Richey Drive Barnes & Williams Drug Center – 701 Hickory Street Barnes & Williams Drug Center – 3402 South 14th Street Cinemark Abilene & XD Theater – 372 East Overland Trail Grain Theory – 202 Pine Street Tea 2 Go – 3526 Catclaw Drive Tea 2 Go – 1152 East North 10th Street University Place – 1250 East North 10th Street Winery at Willow Creek – 4353 Treadaway Boulevard

What these seniors ask for most often are usually small and simple, Blair told KTAB/KRBC. They’re wanting things like body wash, puzzle books, western movies, or even warm socks; small gifts with a large impact.

“We’ve done it (senior tree) for four years, but it’s still that warm, ‘you made a difference’ feeling,'” said Allison Hill, assistant manager at participating location, Abilene Indoor Gun Range.

The Gun Range has been a long time host of the program, watching customers take multiple names at a time to share the holiday spirit with as many folks as possible. Hill said the program has become deeply personal to her after losing her grandmother in 2013.

“My family’s getting smaller… I don’t get to buy for my grandma, who I don’t see anymore… This is that one time of the year that you get to go, ‘I have a little extra, let’s do something with it,'” Hill shared.

Home Instead said its research suggests the need for senior and Veteran care during the holidays only continues to grow. The following information courtesy of Home Instead:

By 2050, for the first time, there will be more older people than children under 15.

By 2045-2050, newborns can be expected to live to 83 years in developed regions and 74 in developing regions.

Globally, just one-third of countries have comprehensive social protection schemes covering all branches of social security.

Worldwide, more than 46% of people aged 60 years and older have disabilities.

The number of people with dementia worldwide is estimated at 35.6 million and projected to double every 20 years.

Just five years ago, this program helped bring a little Christmas cheer to 80 area seniors. Last year, it served 790, and this year organizers hope to see that number rise to 1,000.

Blair said one Abilene woman has already gotten her coworkers involved, taking it upon themselves to fulfill 150 lists this year. This practice, pleasantly surprising, is not uncommon. Hill says said even her team makes sure none of their lists go unanswered.

“At the end, if all these names aren’t gone, the employees here will take what’s left and we fill up the bags and take them in,” promised Hill.

Each name on the tree serves as an opportunity, Hill said, to make a difference in another person’s life. While she may not get the chance to see her impact, the act of giving is a gift in itself.

Hill motioned towards a paper bulb on the tree, “I will never meet this young lady ever, but to know that buying her a brush or some lotion will make her life a trillion times easier makes me feel like, ‘hey, there is still some good in this world… You’re not forgotten. You don’t know me, I don’t know you, but I’m okay with that. Let me help you,’ and I think there needs to be a lot more of that in the World.”

You can get involved by picking up a list at any of the locations listed above and bringing the donation to the Home Instead Offices at 441 Lone Star Drive. Volunteers are also needed to help with gift wrapping on December 5 and 15. The final day to donate is Wednesday, December 13.