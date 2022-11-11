ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Home Instead is asking for the community to give some Christmas cheer to older adults, who may otherwise miss out on receiving a gift of joy this season.

Courtesy of Home Instead

For the past eight years, the Be a Santa to a Senior program encourages the community to give older citizens in Abilene a gift. Shoppers can find a list of these seniors on ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ trees at various locations around the area.

Those who would like to participate may stop by a tree, select an ornament with the name of a senior and the gift they have asked for, purchase the gift and return it wrapped or unwrapped to 441 Lone Star Drive.

Trees can be found at the following locations in Abilene:

Abilene Indoor Gun Range: 1309 Ben Richey Drive

Barnes & Williams Drug Center: 701 Hickory Street

Barnes & Williams Drug Center: 4601 S. 14th Street

Tea2Go, 3562 Catclaw Drive

Winery at Willow Creek: 4353 Treadaway Blvd

TDCJ / John Middleton Unit: 13055 FM 3522

Cinemark Abilene & XD Theater: 672 E. Overland Trail

Grain Theory: 202 Pine Street #201

Hashi Teppan South Side: 3388 Rebecca Lane

Ornaments will be available until December 12. There will also be a wrapping party on December 6 and December 13 at 441 Lone Star Drive.

Courtesy of Home Instead

Last year, this program allowed more than 730 seniors to receive gifts, and Home Instead’s goal is to collect 1000 gifts for 1000 older adults. Acacia Abshire, owner of the Abilene Home Instead office, shared how this non-profit program helps seniors.

“This program is so much more than gift-giving – it’s about the special moments and joy shared between the older adults and the community around them,” said Abshire. “There is nothing better than seeing the smile on an older adult’s face when they open their gift.”

Since this program started nationwide in 2003, Be a Santa to a Senior has had more than 65,000 volunteers, provided around 2.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 750,000 seniors. For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call (325) 305-0032. To learn more about helping seniors in Abilene, visit imreadytocare.com.