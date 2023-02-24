ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – As American Heart Month comes to a close, KTAB aired a special broadcast featuring survivors of cardiovascular disease and ways to improve heart health in partnership with the American Heart Association and Hendrick Health.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the number one killers of women but can be prevented by healthy lifestyle changes according to the American Heart Association. For nearly 21 years, the Go Red for Women movement has advocated to ensure women have an equitable opportunity for a long, healthy life.

Last year’s ‘Be the Beat’ special encouraged viewers to make healthy lifestyle habits to keep cardiovascular disease at bay. This year’s call is to continue those changes and stay ‘on the beat’ as these small actions can affect long-term well-being.

Lynn Barnett, Dr. Joji Varghese, Dr. Joseph Stafford, Dr. Gibbs Wilson and more shared personal stories and how to prevent cardiovascular disease. Hendrick Clinic Cardiology Physicians described the symptoms of a heart attack, such as chest pressure, jaw pain, arm pain, nausea, sweating, dizziness, heartburn and fatigue. They added that people can prevent cardiovascular disease through cholesterol monitoring, healthy diets, healthy weight and regular exercise.

Many people shared their stories and what would they want to do with more time. Shelly Jacquez shared the story of her heart attack, something she didn’t know happen until an EMT informed her.

“It’s devastating to a family to deal with that when I could have prevented it,” Jacquez said.

Cardiovascular disease claims more lives than all forms of cancer combined. Watch the special above to learn more about this life-threatening disease.