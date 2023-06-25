ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As temperatures rise in the Key City, experts said protecting yourself from the heat is crucial. Staying hydrated is one of the most imperative ways to prevent dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

Abilene Nurse Practitioner, Jennifer Summers, told KTAB/KRBC there are multiple symptoms that someone suffering from dehydration could experience including:

Muscle cramping

Headache

Dizziness

Light headiness

Increased heart rate

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Elevated core temperature

Excessive sweating or little to no sweating

Summers suggested several options for residents to tackle dehydration and gave some advice if someone begins to see symptoms.

“Get somewhere cool and rest. In some severe cases, they might need some IV hydration,” Summers explained.

Key City Mobile IV has made it even easier for anyone suffering from illness or dehydration, by going directly to them at their home, business or even an event.

Owner, Issac Dickey said, “When the temperatures rise, you can guarantee there’s going to be an uptick in appointments for dehydration, overheating, heat cramps, heat exhaustion. What causes dehydration and those heat cramps is lack of fluid and you need it immediately.”

Experts shared those who are at a higher risk for dehydration include older adults, infants, young children and people with chronic illnesses that cause them to sweat more often, such as diabetes, cystic fibrosis, or kidney problems.