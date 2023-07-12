ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s summer in Texas, and it’s no secret that it is hot. Some avoid the heat by taking a dip in the pool or staying indoors altogether, but for those who work outdoors, it can be hard to avoid the heat.

After recent storms, Kepha Arcemont with American roofing trust said they’ve had to stay busy.

“Nonstop, I mean, we got work all around Abilene, all around the outlining areas. I was just in Rotan, Rotan got hit with a tornado. We got the high winds over there; it’s been everywhere,” said Arcemont.

So staying cool in triple-digit temperatures can be tricky, especially when temperatures feel hotter when working on the roof.

“You can feel the heat coming off the shingles and stuff. Long sleeves, they drink lots of water if you’re wearing long sleeves and a shirt that’s kind of cotton and cool, you pour water on it, and it cools you down,” added Arcemont.

Dr. Gary Goodnight with the Abilene Taylor County Health District and Medical Director said with the heat, it can be easy to have a heat stroke, exhaustion, and stress. He shared that staying hydrated is key.

“The dehydration is kind of the start of that heat stress is kinda fatigue, lack of energy, some people will get some confusion,” expressed Goodnight.

He added that even if you are in the shade, your health could be at risk from the heat.

“Start the day well hydrated, and then every 15 to 30 minutes take a quick water break,” said Goodnight.

Goodnight said if you struggle to drink enough water, adding things like sea salt or lemon can help, as well as eating fruits and vegetables that contain water, such as watermelon, cantaloupe, and apples.