ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene group of pilots have a mission to honor military Veterans by conducting flight formations, and this particular team has gotten to do more flights recently because they say there have been more unaccompanied Veteran funerals to attend than in the past.

Big Country One Formation Flight Team flies every Saturday to make sure their skills stay sharp so they can attend a Veteran funeral whenever one comes up.

However, what many may not know is that this group does it entirely out of their pocket. With maintenance and fuel accounted for, these pilots told KTAB/KRBC each flight could cost $200 to $300.

“We’re paying $5.29-$5.99 per gallon for aviation fuel, and we burn about 10 gallons during a trip per airplane,” said Gary W. Potter, one of the members of this team. “Our smoke oil costs $12 a gallon, and we burn about a gallon of that per flight.”

As pricey as fuel and upkeep gets, Potter said it’s never about the money for him and his team.

“The cost is insignificant to us. We’re doing it not because it costs, but because we love the people that we’re doing it for,” Potter assured.

This group said they don’t know why there have been more unaccompanied Veteran funerals in these past few months than before, but they said they will show up to each one, weather permitting, to honor those who have served.