Behind the scenes of the Fireworks Spectacular

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Rodney Amonett and his team have been on this vacant lot behind Nelson Park for about a week preparing for the Fireworks Spectacular.

The show now features state-of-the-art electronic fireworks systems which allow fireworks to synchronize with background music—creating a fun experience for everyone. While the systems themselves are intricate Rodney said they are much more user-friendly than what he calls “the old way.”

Using industrial-standard equipment, Rodney’s team is required to be thoroughly trained in safety courses.

“Whenever you’re doing this by hand, and I’ve done hand shows, you have to wear a fireman’s suit and you’re–you know July is always hot and that is miserable and then you’ve got the hood on and you’re lighting those things as fast as you can,” said Amonett.” “No, this is the way to go.”

“They’ll show films of mishaps that’s happened, so people can learn from other people’s mistakes.”

The Abilene Fire Department surveys the site a day before every show, checking for short grass heights and proper fireworks management.

“With the wind conditions we just want to make sure that we prevent any possible fires that can happen from falling embers,” said Deputy Marshal Jeremy Williams of the Abilene Fire Department.

The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m., on the 4th and can be viewed anywhere near its origin off Highway 80 and Loop 322.

West-Tex Connect is the sponsor of the fireworks show.