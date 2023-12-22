ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many of us put our garbage in the trash bins, set it on the curb, and forget about it. Then, the next morning, the trash is picked up and cleared by the residential drivers. However, for some young children, seeing the garbage truck and driver pass by is the highlight of their day.

Gordon Hayes has worked for the city of Abilene for nearly six years.

“I’ve been a bus driver before, so I decided to go ahead and apply with the city and was able to get a job,” explained Hayes. “Meeting the people kind of getting to know the residents, you know, you see them twice a week,” said Hayes.

Over time, he has become a beloved figure to the families he sees on his route.

“Several of them began coming out and talking to me about problems they were having. Kids would come out, and the parents would teach their kids how to do the big horn,” said Hayes.

Kids like seven-year-old Miaro Anael Rosoanaivo wait for Hayes to drive by in the garbage truck.

“Like they clean up everything, and for us, that way, we don’t have to do much stuff,” said Miaro.

Ten-year-old Laniyah Brown said she and her brother could hear the garbage truck from all the way down the street.

“Every time the trashman comes, he waves and honks at him,” said Laniyah.

Miaro describes the loud sound it makes as “a giant television may be malfunctioning or something.”

Chelsea Jimenez and her family look forward to seeing Hayes drive by on Tuesdays and Fridays. Her daughters Sophia and Chloe are always ready to smile when they hear the horn of the garbage truck.

However, Hayes is bidding farewell to his career after announcing his retirement.

“He never failed to smile, wave, or roll down his window. We are excited for Mr. Hayes and his retirement, but he will definitely be missed in our home,” said Jimenez.

As he makes his final rounds, there is one moment he will never forget.

“So I honked the horn, and the little girl jumped up and down and was like wow, you know, and then she started sign languaging to her father, and she felt the vibration of it, and I thought that was really amazing to me,” expressed Hayes.

While seeing Hayes in the garbage truck will no longer be a daily sight, the smiles he brought to children on his route will be cherished forever.

“We’re going to miss him,” expressed Laniyah.

Hayes plans to spend his retirement completing an online degree in Hebraic studies and spending time with his family.