RISING STAR, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Farmer, Fireman, newly elected City Councilman, and friend to all, Terry Ware of Rising Star passed away on June 21, 2023. Though he was known for many things, his long-standing career was that of Deputy Fire Chief at the Rising Star Volunteer Fire Department where he served for 33 years.

Terry Ware

“He had a big heart he loved his community. He was a true servant he was selfless he would do anything to help anybody… He is the most decorated firefighter we have. He’s credited with four life saves. One child three adults,” said Rising Star Fire Chief and friend of Ware, Josh Constancio.

When he was not at the fire station, Constancio said Ware would be out helping others with whatever was ailing them. Though in early June, his health took a turn for the worse.

“And so they took him to the doctor and they said no you don’t have a stomach bug you’ve had a heart attack,” Constancio recalled.

After multiple visits and consultations at hospitals from Abilene to Dallas, the doctors informed Ware that there was not much they could do to help him in his condition.

“He says well If this is where we’re at. I’m gonna go home,” said Constancio.

Ware returned home to Rising Star and passed away surrounded by the people and the town he loved the most. Constancio said while no one could ever replace Ware, it might do us well to be a bit more like him.

“Maybe you’re not a firefighter, maybe you can’t do that, but you know what? If you’ve got a skill set or a talent. Look into your community and take that skill set and go down and see if you can help,” Constancio encouraged.

Ware’s family has created a page on the Heartland Funeral Home website where others can read and share memories of Terry. His service was held Saturday, June 24th.