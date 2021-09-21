Belt sander racing raises funds for Frontier Texas

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Frontier Texas was the sight of Tuesday’s 7th Annual Texas Belt Sander Racing Championship. The event served a night of good fun and competition as well as a purpose. The nights proceeds going to the Museums operating fund.

Though not a particularly mainstream hobby. Last years state champion Kevin Agnes says the sport can really grab a hold of you.

“Once it gets in your blood, you want to race. No matter what it is you want to race.” Agnes said.

The museum was able to surpass its near $30,000 fundraising goal and make a few new fans of the sport.

“It’s like any good sporting event really. There’s drama, There’s tension, and there’s cheering for something that makes no sense” Says Frontier Texas director, Jeff Salmon.

Participants such as Vagabond Pizza, Pest patrol, Dyess Air Force Base, and Rentech went head to head with modified belt sanders each decorated with its own theme.

Some of the more fine tuned sanders such as the “Abilene Express” were built and brought in from out of state by former champion Kevin Agnes and his friends. They did not compete this year but offered their sanders for others to race for the cause.

“This is going to be exciting. A good race tonight you don’t want to miss the finals” Agnes Said.