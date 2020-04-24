Beltway Park continues outreach, hosts blood drive at North campus

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, schedules are getting mixed around and Sunday services are being canceled for churches, but that is not stopping Beltway Park Church from reaching out to the community.

Lead Pastor David McQueen said, “We have a lot of outreach ministries normally. There’s a lot of needs of people and we want to demonstrate the love of Jesus, we have loving people who want to show that love. So, during this season all we’ve done is ramp up what we already do. We already have a food pantry, we’ve increased it dramatically. We already help people with their bills in times of financial needs, We’ve increased that. We have our auto garage. We’re just looking for ways, we have a boots on the ground team helping people with houses.”

Thursday from 11-2, Beltway showed their love for the community and put on a blood drive at the north campus. Hendrick Regional blood center parked a trailer out in front and people willing to donate could wait inside the church. Beltway wants to donate as much as possible.

McQueen said, “The blood bank sent out a notice saying they needed blood, that it was growing low, because certain people that normally give blood can’t right now, and so we responded to the call. We did one last week, we’re doing one today. We’ve had people waiting in line to give. It just tells you the heart of the people, not just in our church, but the people of our community.”

Even during this pandemic, McQueen has seen the positive sides of this tough time and knows we can remain strong in unique ways no matter the circumstances.

McQueen said. “Anytime there’s times of uncertainty, God is pressing us to trust in him. It’s really this unique thing that we think we have the most faith in blessed times, but really it’s in times of difficulty, times of uncertainty that we’re reminded of where our trust really lies and that trust is in our God, and he showed us we can trust him through his son Jesus Christ dying on the cross for us.”