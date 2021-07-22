Benefit concert for beloved Roscoe music venue that burned set for Friday

ROSCOE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Last Friday, a fire engulfed the Lumberyard music venue in Roscoe, leaving the owners and residents in shock.

The iconic Lumberyard was considered the heartbeat of Roscoe, drawing thousands from across the state to listen to live music by some of country’s greatest artists.

Crystal Norman says she remembers the venue well.

Norman said that she and her late father attended the music venue almost every weekend, and would be the first in line to see the Bellamy Brothers.

“He had to be there,” Norman said. “No ifs, ands or buts about it.”

She said those memories will always be near and dear to her, but not the same without the longstanding venue.

“Memories that are not going to come back without the Lumberyard being here,” Norman said.

Norman reached out to friend and general manager of the Lumberyard, Sheree Herd, about helping set up vendor stations outside the old venue.

Norman said with Glen Templeton already set to play on Friday night, why not turn it into a fundraising event?

She said they have close to 35 vendors and six food trucks ready to go for the Friday night show, with more potentially coming as well.

Owner Cody Thompson said that the outpouring of love, kindness and thoughtfulness has been unimaginable, and they are looking to give back to the community that gave them so much.

“We’re in the planning process,” Thompson said.

He said he hopes to be through the planning process in roughly two or three months, and begin remodeling and rebuilding the Lumberyard soon thereafter.

Thompson said he hopes to have the new and improved Lumberyard up within the next year, saying it may not be bigger, but will be better than ever.