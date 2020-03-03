Bentley unveils limited edition $2m roofless car

Bentley has unveiled a vehicle that costs way more than most homes.

The Mulliner Bacalar is a roofless car with a $2 million price tag.

Its interior wood trim is 5,000 years old, and it has a 650-horsepower, 12-cylinder engine, and 8-speed transmission.

The Bacalar is intended to be Bentley’s first in a new line of very rare, highly-customized cars.

Bentley only made 12 of the vehicles, and they’re all already presold.