Bentley unveils limited edition $2m roofless car

Bentley has unveiled a vehicle that costs way more than most homes.
The Mulliner Bacalar is a roofless car with a $2 million price tag.
Its interior wood trim is 5,000 years old, and it has a 650-horsepower, 12-cylinder engine, and 8-speed transmission.
The Bacalar is intended to be Bentley’s first in a new line of very rare, highly-customized cars.
Bentley only made 12 of the vehicles, and they’re all already presold.
