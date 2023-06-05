ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – School is out, it’s hot when it’s not raining… Let’s go swimming! We’ve compiled a list of some of the best public swim spots within a two-hour drive of Abilene.
This list is based on distance closest to farthest:
Adventure Cove
6 minutes
Public swimming pool – 2742 South 9th Street
Admission:
Free – Children 2 years & younger
$5 – Children under 2 feet tall
$7 – Children over 2 feet tall
$8 – Adults
Lake Kirby Park & Nature Play Area
12 minutes
Public reservoir – 5650 Maple Street
Clyde Lake
28 minutes
Lake – 7681 FM 3217, Clyde
Admission:
Free – 12 years & younger
$2 – 13 years & older
$5 per boat
Lake Brownwood State Park
1 hour, 7 minutes
State park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood
Admission:
Free – 12 years & younger
$5 – 13 years & older
Lake Colorado City State Park
1 hour, 15 minutes
State park – 4582 FM 2836, Colorado City
Admission:
Free – 12 years & younger
$4 – 13 years & older
San Angelo State Park
1 hour, 32 minutes
State park – 362 S. FM 2288, San Angelo
Admission:
Free – 12 years & younger
$4 – 13 years & older
Lake Nasworthy
1 hour, 37 minutes
Public park – 2160 Mary E. Lee Road, San Angelo
Possum Kingdom Lake
1 hour, 54 minutes
Reservoir – FM 2951, 1/3 mile after junction with Park Road 36