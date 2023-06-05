ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – School is out, it’s hot when it’s not raining… Let’s go swimming! We’ve compiled a list of some of the best public swim spots within a two-hour drive of Abilene.

This list is based on distance closest to farthest:

Adventure Cove

6 minutes City of Abilene: Adventure Cove Public swimming pool – 2742 South 9th Street

Admission:

Free – Children 2 years & younger

$5 – Children under 2 feet tall

$7 – Children over 2 feet tall

$8 – Adults

Lake Kirby Park & Nature Play Area

12 minutes City of Abilene: Kirby Lake Dock Surrounded by Metal Railings Public reservoir – 5650 Maple Street

Lake Fort Phantom Hill

20 minutes Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Lake – FM 600 – Westlake Road

Clyde Lake

28 minutes

City of Clyde: Boy scouts at Clyde Lake

Lake – 7681 FM 3217, Clyde

Admission:

Free – 12 years & younger

$2 – 13 years & older

$5 per boat

Lake Brownwood State Park

1 hour, 7 minutes

Texas parks & Wildlife: Lake Brownwood State Park

State park – 200 State Highway Park Road 15, Brownwood

Admission:

Free – 12 years & younger

$5 – 13 years & older

Lake Colorado City State Park

1 hour, 15 minutes

Texas Parks & Wildlife: Water play at Lake Colorado City

State park – 4582 FM 2836, Colorado City

Admission:

Free – 12 years & younger

$4 – 13 years & older

San Angelo State Park

1 hour, 32 minutes

Texas Parks & Wildlife: San Angelo lake

State park – 362 S. FM 2288, San Angelo

Admission:

Free – 12 years & younger

$4 – 13 years & older

Lake Nasworthy

1 hour, 37 minutes

KSAN (ConchoValleyHomepage.com): Lake Nasworthy, July 4, 2021

Public park – 2160 Mary E. Lee Road, San Angelo

Possum Kingdom Lake

1 hour, 54 minutes

Possum Kingdom Lake

Reservoir – FM 2951, 1/3 mile after junction with Park Road 36