Betty Hardwick Center awarded $3.9M federal grant

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Betty Hardwick center in Abilene has been awarded a grant totaling $3,950,630.

There were 12 others that received the grant, which is only available to centers that have been federally certified as a community behavioral health center. As of last May, the Betty Hardwick Center gained that designation.

This expanded ability for care will enable the center to hire licensed chemical dependency counselors and further assist those with mental disabilities who have also developed substance abuse issues.

“1,500 adults who have mental illnesses receive services from us today,” says Betty Hardwick CEO Jenny Goode. “Probably about 60% of those people have co-occurring substance use disorders, and while we have addressed that, we haven’t necessarily had licensed chemical dependency counselors on staff. We will begin to do more of that. We also will have medication assisted therapy and some ambulatory detox services.”

There are 31 other community centers like Betty Hardwick in Texas, 29 of them are certified community behavioral health centers. There is a push to get all 31 certified.

Senator John Cornyn voiced his support of the grant and of the Betty Hardwick Center itself in a statement released Friday.

“With the ongoing mental health challenges brought on by COVID-19, resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment providers cannot fall by the wayside…I applaud this investment in Abilene residents’ health and I will continue supporting efforts to strengthen these critical services.” -Sen john cornyn

If you are struggling with a mental illness or disability in Texas and need assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, you can call the COVID-19 helpline at (833) 986-1919.