Bicyclist killed after crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police in Lubbock are investigating after a man was killed in a crash while riding his bike.

Police say 56-year-old Benjamin Martinez was traveling westbound on a bicycle Sunday night at 10:33 when he collided with a pickup.

As Martinez approached the intersection of North Detroit Avenue and Emory Street, the pickup was turning and hit him, according to police.

Martinez sustained serious injuries and was taken to UMC where he was later pronounced dead. There were no other injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the LPD Major Crash Investigation Unit.