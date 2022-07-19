ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck on South 1st Street in Abilene late Tuesday night.

Happening around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a pedestrian riding a bicycle was hit by a driver in a pickup truck in the 2800 block of South 1st Street, near Stonewalls Pizza.

Eastbound traffic was blocked from Mockingbird Lane and Frontage Road to the scene of the crash.

The bicyclist’s condition is unknown at this time, but KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm they were taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.