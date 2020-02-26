Bid awarded for AISD Career & Technical Education building

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Independent School District’s (AISD) new Career and Technical Education (CTE) building is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Wednesday, the school board awarded the bid for the project with a $38 million price tag, down from the original $43 million bid.

While some were happy about the decrease in funds, others were concerned about the concessions made during negotiations.

The lowered price tag came from removing items entirely, drawing concerns about if the building would live up to original expectations.

But officials say the negotiation process is a careful one, to ensure they get the most bang for their buck.

“We’re fortunate that we have a good mechanical contractor locally that looks out for the interest of the district, and they make recommendations saying, ‘Look if you do this instead of what’s expected, you’ll achieve the same outcome, but you can do it for less.’ So like I said, it’s team work,” says Scott McLean, Associate Superintendent of Operations.

McLean says they will likely start seeing work on the building in just a few weeks.