Biden campaign launches bus tour in Texas on Wednesday

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Biden for President Texas launched a three-day “Soul of the Nation” bus tour across the state on Wednesday.

The campaign event kicked off in Amarillo, before heading to Lubbock, Abilene and Dallas-Fort Worth.

The tour will continue on Thursday, although the locations have not yet been released.

During each stop, Democratic leaders will make appearances, including members of the Texas delegation and elected officials.

Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s nominee for vice president, will be visiting Texas on Friday. She’ll be making stops in Houston, Fort Worth and McAllen.

This afternoon, the bus is stopping in Abilene at 1:30 p.m. The bus will stop at The Local on Cypress Street.