Big Brother, Big Sister of the Year awards presented Tuesday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Abilene honored its volunteers of the year on Tuesday.

Linda Love is the Big Sister of the Year and Dillon Cobb is the Big Brother of the Year.

Love and Cobb each spend time, money and energy to build a close relationship with their young matches.

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program hopes to lead youngsters on the path to make good choices about life and service.

The adult volunteers say their service to help a younger person also has a big, positive impact on their own lives.

“Big brothers big sisters has just changed my life over the last couple of years. Made me a better person. And I would encourage everybody to do that, everybody to join and be a big,” Cobb says.

The nonprofit also doled out an award to First Financial Bank as the year’s Big Business for its continued support of the mentoring program.