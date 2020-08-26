Big Brother, Little Brother to attempt 1,000 free throws Saturday to support mentoring in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — After having to cancel two of their biggest fundraising events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) began brainstorming new ideas to offset those crucial funds needed to support one-to-one mentoring relationships for kids in the Abilene community.

Finally, the right idea came along and has been named the Choose Your Challenge Fundraiser.

The fundraiser is an optional activity BBBS’ adult mentors, aka Bigs,and their Littles can choose to participate in anytime between Aug. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020.

Each Big and Little match will choose an event or activity to do together and rally support from their friends and family to help raise awareness and money for BBBS.

Participating matches will have their own fundraising webpage on which they can announce their chosen activity, share updates and through which they can receive donations.

“We always want our Bigs and Littles to challenge each other and grow together through shared experiences. This fundraiser not only fits our mission perfectly by encouraging a fun experience between matches, but it allows a unique opportunity for Bigs and Littles to showcase the good times they have together and invite others to support that financially,” says Megan Woodard, Director of Public Relations and Volunteer Recruitment.

Two matches have already accepted and chosen their challenge. The first of those matches is Mark and Jacob, and they have chosen to shoot a combined 1,000 free throws on Aug. 29 at the YMCA.

“Jacob and I have been matched for four years and are really looking forward to this challenge. I’m excited to give him an opportunity to do something to benefit our community. He is a gifted athlete and plays just about every sport imaginable. We both love basketball and so this challenge was a pretty easy decision for us,” shared Mark Rogers, Big Brother and BBBS Market President.

Another match has committed to making an extremely long friendship bracelet (length to be determined) together that they will work on over the course of the next 4-6 weeks.

“I’m hopeful that some of our other matches take advantage of this opportunity and build some memories with each other while at the same time benefiting the essential mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters,” says Rogers.

If you are interested in supporting or following along as more matches join the Choose Your Challenge Fundraiser, click here or contact Mark Rogers at mrogers@bbbstx.org.

For more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, please visit bbbstx.org or contact Megan Woodard at mwoodard@bbbstx.org.