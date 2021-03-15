Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene remembers Mark Rogers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Saturday, the Abilene community was rocked by the death of a man beloved by virtually everyone who came into contact with him.

Mark Rogers, with his family, was involved in a car crash Saturday afternoon. That crash claimed his life.

“You can’t meet that guy, you can’t have spent time with him and be the same person,” said Lone Star Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Pierce Bush. “There’s something about how he’s wired that made you want to be a better version of yourself to appreciate each day, to do something for someone else.”

Mark Rogers always had a heart for helping people and it’s why many say he was the perfect fit for Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene.

“At it’s fundamental core, it’s about people raising their hand and investing their life in someone else,” said Bush.

Pierce first met Rogers in 2016 and gave him his start at Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene.

“My life became different the moment I met Mark Rogers,” said Bush.

Within months, Rogers had made a name for himself in the Key City.

“The guy had a magnetic pull that was truly unique and that not many people are blessed to have,” said Bush.

He spent the last five years matching Big Country kids with mentors, giving each one of them someone to look up to.

One of those who looked up to Mark, was his own little, Jacob.

“On day one, it was if they were meant to be brothers from the get go,” said Bush.

Mark inspired kids to be goofy, funny and themselves.

He also inspired others to create change in the world.

“This is the first organization I got involved in,” said Travis Ruiz, Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene board chairman.”The mission of professionally supported mentorship, he proved that that was possible and made a difference in these children’s lives.”

People say Mark was leader, a confidant and, most importantly, he was a friend.

Mark’s family asks that any donations not be made to them but instead Big Brothers Big Sisters.