Big Brothers Big Sisters announces new Abilene Market President

Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene is proud to announce the selection of Talan Cobb as its new Market President. Talan begins her duties effective immediately.

Talan will continue the unforgettable legacy left by the agency’s former Market President, Mark Rogers.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters has a rich legacy in our community and Talan’s enthusiasm for helping our youth and connections to our community will help that legacy continue to prosper,“ said Abilene Board Chair Travis Ruiz. “Our friend Mark Rogers will always to be remembered and celebrated and I know that Mark is with us celebrating Talan’s new role.”

Talan has her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and has been involved in the Abilene nonprofit and business communities for years. Talan was most recently the Executive Director of Young Audiences in Abilene.

“We are thrilled to welcome Talan Cobb as our Market President in Abilene and West Central Texas,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star CEO Pierce Bush. “She is the perfect leader to come alongside our talented team and wonderful local Board and partners to take our mission forward for the kids and volunteers we will impact for the better, forever with our outcomes achieving programs!”

Talan is hitting the ground running, eager to develop relationships with new and existing BBBS supporters in Abilene.

“The opportunity to join the BBBS team and having a hand in helping the young people in our community achieve their full potential is the honor of a lifetime,” said Cobb. “I look forward to serving West Central Texas and BBBS Lone Star to build the biggest possible future for our youth.”

Together with her husband Dillon, the Cobb’s have three beautiful children.

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is incredible potential. As the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 5 through young adulthood in communities across the country. We develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.