Big Brothers Big Sisters brings Mac & Cheese Cookoff to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — KTAB and KRBC are proud to sponsor the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) second annual macaroni and cheese cookoff…The Big Cheese!

On Oct. 17, local restaurants, caterers and food trucks will be serving up their version of mac and cheese for your enjoyment. Just like no two BBBS matches are the same, each mac and cheese concoction is sure to provide a unique experience for your taste buds!

The Big Cheese is a family-friendly event and each guest, no matter the age, will get to play a part by voting for their favorite dish. People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice, and Judges’ Choice award winners will be announced.

The overall winner from all three categories will be named “The Big Cheese.” In addition to casting their vote, guests can also participate in the Never Cook Again raffle for a chance to win a collection of gift cards from participating vendors.

Guests can expect to not only leave with a satisfied appetite, but with the satisfaction of supporting the one-to-one mentoring work of Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene.

All funds raised through this event will stay in Abilene and directly impact local children.

BBBS matches adult volunteers with one child in a meaningful, mentoring relationship that can change their life for the better, forever.

The Big Cheese takes place Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 North 6th Street.

Tickets are on sale now and cost $25 for adults, $5 for children (15 & under) when purchased by Oct. 16. Event day prices increase to $30 for adults and $10 for children (15 & under).

Purchase tickets or sign up as an event sponsor at www.bbbstx.org/TheBigCheese. For more information or to register as a vendor, contact Haley at hcarlson@bbbstx.org or 325-674-3115.