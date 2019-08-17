Big Country administrators react to TEA ratings

THE BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB) – Accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency were released Thursday. Some Big Country school districts received near-perfect scores while others are now facing possible closure.

Abilene ISD announced its TEA ratings one day ahead of the statewide ratings release in an afternoon press conference Wednesday.

The district scored an overall “B” grade, but several elementary schools received failing grades. AISD Superintendent Dr. David Young says the STAAR testing results which fuel the TEA’s ratings do not accurately reflect the work being done at the schools.

“When you have a student go to school for 172 days and you judge their success, or not, of their campus on a snapshot of a test that takes place over a course of 2-3 hours I don’t think that’s appropriate,” said Dr. Young.

Wylie ISD scored a 93 out 100 earning an “A” grade from the TEA. Superintendent Joey Light credits the near-perfect rating to hard work done by students and faculty.

“We’ve got a lot of support from our parents and other community members. Our students really work hard and then of course the teachers and administrators. It’s a total team effort,” said Light.

Snyder ISD did not fair as well when it came to the agency’s ratings. While the school district received an average grade of “C”, one of its campuses received an individual failing ​grade for a fifth year in a row.

That consecutive failure has now opened the district up to sanctions from the state – including a possible closure of the underperforming campus.

Snyder ISD Superintendent Dr. Eddie Bland also says the ratings, which are developed from STAAR testing results, do not paint an accurate picture of his district.

“I think the accountability system is flawed. I think it’s extremely biased against poverty and diversity but it is what it is. Now, do we have to do better? Yes, and I’m not just saying the system is flawed, I’m saying we have work to do too,” said Dr. Bland.

