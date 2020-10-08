Big country appraiser finds more than 100-year-old items inside an Abilene home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When a loved one passes away the family is left to go through their belongings and decide what they want to do with them.

Christine Brockman, the owner of ‘The Last Remains,’ makes her living as a professional certified apprizer.

“I’m about the only one with my qualifications in west Texas,” says Brockman.

She’s currently organizing the home of Dub and Mary Pritchet. Dub was a former Abilene business owner who died in few years ago.

“They actually collected a lot of this cloisonné which is really valuable,” says Brockman.

Mary passed away back in March.

“She did love pretty, pretty jewelry,” says Brockman.

Brockman says on every job there is always one thing that catches her eye.

“Its exciting because you never know what you’re going to find,” says Brockman.

Thanks to Mary’s love of collecting, she kept all her child hood toys.

“This is a little girl that really took pride in her belongings and took care of them,” days Brockman.

“Sometimes we find things that maybe the family missed and we always want to let them know ‘hey did you see this? Did you want to keep it?’ we love finding treasures

Mary and Dub were very will known in the community, Mary was also a special needs teacher for Abilene, ISD.

The estate sale is planned for Halloween day.