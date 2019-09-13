Big Country Army veteran killed in Odessa shooting laid to rest

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cars lined the streets Thursday on their way to Victory Life Church to honor the life of Kameron Brown.

Dozens came from across the country, including as far as New Mexico and California, to pay their respects.

Brown was buried with military honors in Eastland Memorial Park.

Kameron’s brother, Carlton Brown, says it was tough, but also that it was a blessing to see how many lives his brother touched.

“Today is probably the toughest day I have ever had in my entire life. This is the last time I will see my brother on this earth,” Carlton said.

Brown was only 30 years old when he was killed during a mass shooting in Odessa.