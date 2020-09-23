Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame banquet rescheduled to 2021

The Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame board of directors has decided to reschedule the 2020 induction banquet. for safety reasons, until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. T

he banquet has been rescheduled for Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Abilene Convention Center when the 2020 Inductees will be honored.

Those who purchased tickets or tables have been notified of the change. For more information, call (325) 668-3685.

Those 2020 inductees to be honored include rodeo star Lari Dee Guy of Clyde, former Abilene High quarterbacks Ahmad Brooks and the late David Bourland, former Super Bowl champion Jerry Don Logan of Graham, former state champion six-man football coach C.H. Underwood of O’Brien, basketball player and coach Milton Martin of Avoca, football star Boone Magness of Breckenridge, the father-son tennis coach duo of Fred Scott Sr. and Fred Scott Jr. who coached at Sweetwater and Abilene High, long-time Associated Press writer Mike Cochran of Stamford and legendary Ranger College coach Ron Butler.