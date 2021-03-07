Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame to introduce its 2020 and 2021 classes in April

ABILENE, Texas (Press Release) – The Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting its 2020 and 2021 Classes at their Hall of Fame Banquet on Monday, April 19, 2021.

The Banquet will be held at the Abilene Convention Center with COVID protocol being observed. Tickets and Tables are now on sale. Tables are $800 and include the VIP reception and priority seating while individual tickets are for the banquet only and are $65 each. Either can be purchased by going online at www.bigcountryhalloffame.org or calling 325-668-3685.

Those being honored are the Class of 2020 that includes: David Bourland (posthumously), Ahmad Brooks, Lari Dee Guy, Jerry Don Logan and C.H. Underwood. Freddie L. (posthumously) and Fred (Derf) Scott) are receiving the “Legacy Award”. Mike Cochran will receive the “Lifetime Achievement for Media” award and Coach Ron Butler the “Big Country Impact Award. “Legends Recognition” will be given to Boone Magness and Milton Martin (both posthumously). The Class of 2021 will include only two inductees this year, both from Abilene High School, Taylor Potts and Lyle Leong, Jr.

Limited tickets and tables are still available. Those who purchased tickets for the 2020 Class Banquet, which needed to be postponed due to COVID, will be receiving replacement tickets for this year’s event.