Big Country Balloon Fest, scheduled for Sept. 2020, canceled amid coronavirus concerns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Big Country Balloon Fest, scheduled for September 2020, has been canceled.
According to a Big Country Balloon Fest Abilene Facebook post, the event has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The post references the uncertainty over the spread of the virus as well as the amount of time and money necessary for planning the event.
You can read the original post below:
