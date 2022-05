CLASS 5A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS GM. 1:

Aledo 14

Wylie 2 (FINAL)

Gm. 2 is Friday at 2pm in Stephenville

CLASS 2A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS GM. 1:

Hamlin 18

Colorado City 11

Gm. 2 is Saturday at noon at McMurry

CLASS A SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS GM. 1:

Hermleigh 7

Eula 6 (FINAL)

Gm. 2 is Saturday at 11am at Cooper

CLASS 5A BASEBALL PLAYOFFS GM. 1:

Wylie 3

E. P. Del Valle 1 (FINAL)

Gm. 2 Friday at 11am at Monahans

CLASS 2A BASEBALL ONE GAME PLAYOFF:

Anson 2

Hamilton 1 (FINAL)

Anson advances to the Regional Semifinals to play the winner of the series between Albany and Coleman.

CLASS 1A BASEBALL ONE GAME PLAYOFF:

Ira 22

Westbrook 0 (FINAL)

Ira remains undefeated and advances to the Regional Final.